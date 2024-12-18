Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Calgary Flames sign Brayden Pachal to 2-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2024 10:21 am
1 min read
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, right, shoots the puck in front of Calgary Flames defenceman Brayden Pachal during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, right, shoots the puck in front of Calgary Flames defenceman Brayden Pachal during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Vernon
The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1,187,500, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

Pachal has a goal and an assist in 31 games for the Flames this season.

The 25-year-old from Estevan, Sask., has delivered 72 hits, ranked third on the team.

Calgary claimed Pachal off waivers from Vegas on Feb. 4.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound rearguard has skated in all 64 games the Flames have played since his acquisition.

Pachal had three goals, eight assists and 86 penalty minutes over 93 career games with Calgary and Vegas heading into a game Tuesday against visiting Boston.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

