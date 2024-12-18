Calgary Flames sign Brayden Pachal to 2-year contract extension

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1,187,500, the NHL club announced Tuesday.
Pachal has a goal and an assist in 31 games for the Flames this season.
The 25-year-old from Estevan, Sask., has delivered 72 hits, ranked third on the team.
Calgary claimed Pachal off waivers from Vegas on Feb. 4.
The six-foot-two, 202-pound rearguard has skated in all 64 games the Flames have played since his acquisition.
Pachal had three goals, eight assists and 86 penalty minutes over 93 career games with Calgary and Vegas heading into a game Tuesday against visiting Boston.
