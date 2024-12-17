2 officers from Central Saanich Police Service arrested

An investigation by the Vancouver Police Department has led to the arrest of two officers from the Central Saanich Police Service.
Vancouver police Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson will provide an update about the investigation at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
No more details are being provided at this time.
The press conference will be livestreamed in the post above.
More to come…
