Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 officers from Central Saanich Police Service arrested

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 6:12 pm
1 min read
Two officers from the Central Saanich Police Department have been arrested. View image in full screen
Two officers from the Central Saanich Police Department have been arrested. Central Saanich Police Service/ Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An investigation by the Vancouver Police Department has led to the arrest of two officers from the Central Saanich Police Service.

Vancouver police Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson will provide an update about the investigation at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No more details are being provided at this time.

Trending Now

The press conference will be livestreamed in the post above.

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices