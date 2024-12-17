Menu

Politics

Canada pushes net-zero electricity target to 2050 in final regulations

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sovereignty act may be used to fight 2035 net-zero electricity plan: Alberta premier'
Sovereignty act may be used to fight 2035 net-zero electricity plan: Alberta premier
Alberta's premier is threatening to use a controversial piece of legislation if the federal government imposes regulations for a net-zero electricity grid by 2035. As Adam MacVicar reports, the province is launching an $8 million nationwide ad campaign in opposition. – Sep 28, 2023
The federal government has pushed its target to achieve a net-zero electricity grid to 2050.

The government had previously aimed to fully decarbonize electricity grids by 2035.

But some provinces, namely Alberta and Saskatchewan, said that was simply not doable.

The final clean electricity regulations published today also projected a lower reduction of greenhouse gas emissions than had previously been forecast.

Committing to a net-zero electricity grid is an easy move for six of the provinces, which are already more than 90 per cent of the way there.

The provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick still rely on coal and natural gas to supply between 30 per cent and 85 per cent of their power.

Click to play video: 'Smith takes aim at federal government’s proposed emissions cap'
Smith takes aim at federal government’s proposed emissions cap
