Canada pushes net-zero electricity target to 2050 in final regulations

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has pushed its target to achieve a net-zero electricity grid to 2050.

The government had previously aimed to fully decarbonize electricity grids by 2035.

But some provinces, namely Alberta and Saskatchewan, said that was simply not doable.

The final clean electricity regulations published today also projected a lower reduction of greenhouse gas emissions than had previously been forecast.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Committing to a net-zero electricity grid is an easy move for six of the provinces, which are already more than 90 per cent of the way there.

The provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick still rely on coal and natural gas to supply between 30 per cent and 85 per cent of their power.