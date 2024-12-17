Menu

Environment

Quebec adopts rule banning sale of most new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
The Quebec government has adopted regulations banning the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles as of 2035.

The rules, adopted Monday, applies to all “light-duty” vehicles, which the province describes as cars, light trucks, pickup trucks, and most SUVs.

Starting Jan. 1, 2034, it will be illegal to sell a new or used version of any 2035 model of vehicle subject to the rule, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

And starting Dec. 31, 2035, it will be illegal to sell or lease new gas-powered vehicles, covered by the regulation, from the 2034 model year or earlier.

However, models of cars from 2034 or earlier that are already registered in Quebec by the deadline can remain on the roads and can be resold.

The government says the new rules will help it reach its goal of electrifying its transportation network, which contributes 43 per cent of the province’s annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Mopeds, motorcycles, and emergency vehicles are exempt from the rules, as are vehicles used by short-term rental companies.

The regulation applies to all internal combustion engine vehicles that weigh 4,536 kilograms or less when they are filled with the maximum load they can carry safely, including cargo and passengers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

