Feds increase French language funding for Alberta government services

The federal government is boosting the amount of funding it provides Alberta to ensure government services are offered in French as well as English.

Federal Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says a new agreement will provide Alberta with about $2 million annually over five years.

Alberta Culture Minister Tanya Fir says the funding will build on past efforts to make government services and resources available in French.

Fir says the agreement will support Alberta’s new French action plan, which includes over 100 steps the government can take to expand French services over the next four years.

The Alberta government says it has increased the number of government website pages available in French by more than 50 per cent over the past three years.

Data from the 2021 census suggests more than 383,000 Albertans are of French or French-Canadian heritage.