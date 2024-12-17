Menu

Crime

Photos of suspect’s car released after shooting at Ontario hospital

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 9:16 am
1 min read
How impactful is the federal firearms ban on gun violence and crime?
London police have released photos of a suspect’s vehicle after shots were fired at London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus over the weekend.

On Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road, the south western corner of the hospital grounds.

After arriving on scene, officers found that a pickup truck had struck a cement pillar outside of the emergency room entrance to the hospital.

Police said officers found evidence that a gun had been fired multiple times, and that the vehicle, and the outside of the building, had been struck by bullets. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Police on Monday released photos of the suspect vehicle, which it described as a four-door silver or grey sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

The vehicle involved in the shooting at London Health Sciences Centre is described as a 4-door silver or grey sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.
The vehicle involved in the shooting at London Health Sciences Centre is described as a 4-door silver or grey sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata. London Police

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident, adding at no time did anyone from the suspect vehicle enter the hospital.

Sgt. Sandasha Bough said on Saturday the individual who was hurt appears to have been the target of this incident, not the hospital.

In a statement Saturday, London Health Sciences Centre said it called a Code Silver when the shooting occurred.

“We worked with London Police Service to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and physicians, and the Code Silver was cleared by 8:54 a.m,” the hospital said. A Code Silver is a planned response to ensure the safety of all health-care workers, patients, and hospital if there is a threat, attempt or active use of a weapon, it said.

“We sustained some damage to the exterior of our Victoria Hospital Emergency Department, which is currently being repaired.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage or video surveillance to contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

