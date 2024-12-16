Menu

Canada

After caucus, Liberal MPs won’t say if Trudeau will stay on as Prime Minister

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
‘Chaos’ in Parliament after Freeland resigns hours before economic update
The Leader of the Official Opposition Pierre Poilievre called it “chaos” in question period on Monday after Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned just hours before she was expected to deliver the Fall Economic Statement - itself coming weeks late. The Conservative Leader then challenged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “have the courage” to show his face and put in a “confidence vote tonight.”
Liberal MPs filing out of the caucus meeting Monday night would not say whether the prime minister is staying on or whether he has their support.

Most MPs did not answer questions from reporters as they exited the meeting, saying that what happens in caucus is confidential.

Ruby Sahota said Trudeau has her full support while James Maloney said the prime minister has the confidence of caucus. But Chad Collins, who publicly called for the prime minister to resign on Monday, disagreed.

“We’re not united. There’s still a number of our members who feel we need a change in leadership. I’m one of those,” he said.

The caucus meeting began shortly after Dominic LeBlanc was sworn in as finance minister, replacing Chrystia Freeland who announced her resignation earlier in the day.

Freeland also attended the caucus meeting.

Click to play video: 'NDP’s Singh calls for Trudeau to resign, says ‘all options on the table’ for non-confidence vote'
NDP’s Singh calls for Trudeau to resign, says ‘all options on the table’ for non-confidence vote
Trending Now

LeBlanc told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony “the government continues to focus on the work that Canadians want us to focus on.”

LeBlanc said  he spoke with the prime minister today and the conversation was “entirely focused on the work that we want to do to support Canadians around affordability.”

“That will obviously be a huge focus in my work as the minister of finance. We need to also be extremely focused on the challenges that the incoming American administration will pose with respect to the potential imposition of tariffs.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

