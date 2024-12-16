After caucus, Liberal MPs won’t say if Trudeau will stay on as Prime Minister

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal MPs filing out of the caucus meeting Monday night would not say whether the prime minister is staying on or whether he has their support.

Most MPs did not answer questions from reporters as they exited the meeting, saying that what happens in caucus is confidential.

Ruby Sahota said Trudeau has her full support while James Maloney said the prime minister has the confidence of caucus. But Chad Collins, who publicly called for the prime minister to resign on Monday, disagreed.

“We’re not united. There’s still a number of our members who feel we need a change in leadership. I’m one of those,” he said.

The caucus meeting began shortly after Dominic LeBlanc was sworn in as finance minister, replacing Chrystia Freeland who announced her resignation earlier in the day.

Freeland also attended the caucus meeting.

LeBlanc told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony “the government continues to focus on the work that Canadians want us to focus on.”

LeBlanc said he spoke with the prime minister today and the conversation was “entirely focused on the work that we want to do to support Canadians around affordability.”

“That will obviously be a huge focus in my work as the minister of finance. We need to also be extremely focused on the challenges that the incoming American administration will pose with respect to the potential imposition of tariffs.”