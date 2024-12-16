Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall, snowfall warnings issued as South Coast braces for more stormy weather

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 7:03 pm
1 min read
Scenes from the Sea to Sky Highway on January 4, 2015. View image in full screen
Scenes from the Sea to Sky Highway on January 4, 2015. Jeremy Hunka/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

You’ll want to either bundle up or pack a raincoat depending on where you live on B.C.’s South Coast, with more stormy weather on the way.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound with between 50 and 70 mm of rain forecast to fall between midday Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Deadly aftermath of another powerful B.C. storm'
Deadly aftermath of another powerful B.C. storm

“A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will bring rain to the South Coast,” Environment Canada warned.

Story continues below advertisement

“High flows and localized flooding are possible, particularly at lower elevations and in areas with poor drainage.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weather front will also bring good news for skiers and bad news for anyone who needs to use the roads, with snowfall warnings in place for Whistler and the Sea-to-Sky Highway north of Squamish.

The national weather agency said Whistler and the Sea-to-Sky Highway could both see between 15 and 20 cm of snow, starting Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Now

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

The snowfall is expected to taper off Wednesday morning.

The warnings come days after a landslide on Highway 99 left one person dead and a second person missing. The Village of Lions Bay has declared a local state of emergency as it responds to the incident.

Click to play video: 'Wind, weather warnings prompt BC Ferries cancellations'
Wind, weather warnings prompt BC Ferries cancellations
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices