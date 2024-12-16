Rainfall, snowfall warnings issued as South Coast braces for more stormy weather

Send this page to someone via email

You’ll want to either bundle up or pack a raincoat depending on where you live on B.C.’s South Coast, with more stormy weather on the way.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound with between 50 and 70 mm of rain forecast to fall between midday Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

1:59 Deadly aftermath of another powerful B.C. storm

“A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will bring rain to the South Coast,” Environment Canada warned.

Story continues below advertisement

“High flows and localized flooding are possible, particularly at lower elevations and in areas with poor drainage.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The weather front will also bring good news for skiers and bad news for anyone who needs to use the roads, with snowfall warnings in place for Whistler and the Sea-to-Sky Highway north of Squamish.

The national weather agency said Whistler and the Sea-to-Sky Highway could both see between 15 and 20 cm of snow, starting Tuesday afternoon.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

The snowfall is expected to taper off Wednesday morning.

The warnings come days after a landslide on Highway 99 left one person dead and a second person missing. The Village of Lions Bay has declared a local state of emergency as it responds to the incident.