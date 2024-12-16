Manitoba projects $1.3B deficit in mid-year fiscal update

See more sharing options

The Manitoba government says its expecting to post a deficit of $1.3 billion for the fiscal year.

That’s up from the $796 million tabled in the 2023-24 budget.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the increased deficit in the mid-year fiscal update is partly due to overspending in health care.

The government is forecasting $438 million in overspending in that department, driven by high costs in health authorities.

Manitoba has run deficits in every year but two since 2009, and the NDP government continues to promise a balanced budget by 2027.

The government posted a deficit of just under $2 billion in the last fiscal year.