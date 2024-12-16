Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Several tents destroyed by fire at Halifax-area homeless encampment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire safety in Halifax tent communities top of mind'
Fire safety in Halifax tent communities top of mind
RELATED: Fire safety in Halifax tent communities top of mind – Dec 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire destroyed several tents early in the morning at a Halifax-area encampment for homeless people.

A spokesman for Halifax Fire and Emergency says there were no injuries after the fire broke out at 6:19 a.m. near Green Road Park in suburban Dartmouth.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jim Stymiest, assistant chief of operations, says it remains unclear what caused the fire, which was quickly extinguished by 14 firefighters.

He says firefighters at the scene could hear small explosions, which were likely caused by propane canisters used for heating.

Trending Now

Stymiest says firefighters had to use long hoses to reach the site, where some trees were scorched by the burning tents.

He says there were no witnesses at the encampment when firefighters arrived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices