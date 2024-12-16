Several tents destroyed by fire at Halifax-area homeless encampment

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire destroyed several tents early in the morning at a Halifax-area encampment for homeless people.

A spokesman for Halifax Fire and Emergency says there were no injuries after the fire broke out at 6:19 a.m. near Green Road Park in suburban Dartmouth.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jim Stymiest, assistant chief of operations, says it remains unclear what caused the fire, which was quickly extinguished by 14 firefighters.

He says firefighters at the scene could hear small explosions, which were likely caused by propane canisters used for heating.

Stymiest says firefighters had to use long hoses to reach the site, where some trees were scorched by the burning tents.

He says there were no witnesses at the encampment when firefighters arrived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.