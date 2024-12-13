Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec, Ottawa announce $100M deal to fight homelessness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
The federal and provincial governments have announced a $100-million agreement to help fight homelessness in Quebec. A homeless camp is shown beneath an overpass in Montreal, Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
The federal and provincial governments have announced a $100-million agreement to help fight homelessness in Quebec. A homeless camp is shown beneath an overpass in Montreal, Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal and provincial governments have announced a $100-million agreement to help fight homelessness in Quebec.

The money will be used to pay for additional shelter spaces in Quebec communities, to build new warming centres and to support people at imminent risk of homelessness.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ottawa is providing $50 million in funding over two years as part of a $250-million envelope announced in Budget 2024 to address homelessness and encampments across the country.

The Quebec government is matching the federal funding from the $400 million the province has allocated to fighting homelessness since 2021.

Trending Now

The announcement comes after Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante last month claimed that a “constitutional fight” between Quebec and Ottawa was tying up money that the city urgently needed.

Radio-Canada had previously reported that negotiations had stalled because Quebec was resisting the conditions attached to the federal money.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices