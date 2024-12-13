Menu

Canada

United Way calls for donations as funded programs face potential shortages

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 13, 2024 11:45 am
2 min read
The United Way in Guelph. View image in full screen
The United Way in Guelph. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Several of United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin’s community programs are potentially at risk of losing funding.

The local chapter is calling on the community to help fund some of their critical services through donations.

Glenna Banda, executive director of United Way, said they fund 51 programs overall.

“At a time when it’s more difficult to fundraise, there’s more that we need to do. And then to amplify that, many charities are really challenged right now with the Canada Post strike,” Banda said.

The Canada Post strike has hit the four-week mark, continuing to impact organizations and charities alike nationwide.

She said the strike is one of the issues impacting its campaign, as they generate $250,000 annually through direct mail. Banda added that it’s a perfect storm of economic issues and various things that impacting the community and affecting United Way and its partners.

In a news release on Tuesday, Ray Stultz, the 2024 campaign chair, said the organization acknowledges that some might be struggling and are unable to donate. But for those who can, whether their donation is large or small, it’ll make a difference.

Banda echoes those sentiments, too.

“We know a lot of people are really struggling with their expenses right now, but if everyone in our community could give $10, for example, that would go a huge way,” she said.

She said the shortage could result in changes to their funded programs in 2025.

The organization’s programs range from accessible mental health services to supporting food insecurity. Stepping Stone is among the programs they fund.

“They play a critical role in keeping people housed and preventing people from becoming chronically homeless,” she said.

Banda said there are a variety of ways people can donate.

Donations are being accepted on their website, by phone, or in person at their office on 85 Westmount Road. The office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

