Religious Christmas sign removed from Kelowna nativity scene

For years, a nativity scene has been set up at Kelowna’s Kerry Park but, this year there has been some backlash over an addition to the display: a sign that read “Keep the Christ in Christmas.”

Some residents deem it a step too far and the Kelowna Atheists Skeptics and Humanists Association lobbied to have it brought down.

“The issue is with the sign and its political [nature],” said Saturday Sazaran, a board member of the Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics and Humanists Association.

The sign was accompanied by a QR Code that led to a video from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council. The video promotes the religious aspects of the holiday.

Decades ago the City of Kelowna was responsible for the storing, set up and take down of the nativity scene. That job was transferred to the Knights of Columbus in 2020, to manage it on public property with a permit from the city’s events office.

When the city learned about it, it asked the Knights of Columbus to take down the sign because it was not part of the permit. The city said the sign was removed the same day. The nativity scene will stay up without the sign.

“We don’t feel like this has been done in an equal way that promotes inclusivity,” Sazaran said.

“Every year it’s a nativity scene it’s here all month and there are other religious holidays that happen at this time that are not recognized.”

In a statement, the City of Kelowna says, “The city is committed to fostering an inclusive environment and is open to considering requests from groups wishing to celebrate their beliefs. These requests are reviewed by the City’s Events office on a case-by-case basis.”

“It is important to note that the City will not consider requests that are matters of individual conviction or those that are contrary to human rights and freedoms as defined under existing Canadian laws,” it added.

“By adhering to these guidelines, the City ensures that all celebrations are respectful, inclusive, and in line with the broader values of our community.”

Global News reached out to the Knights of Columbus headquarters in the U.S. as well as their local councils in West Kelowna and Kelowna for comment. The local councils did not respond to our requests and the headquarters told us they would not comment.

A concerned citizen, Ken Rau says that religion is the most important part of Christmas and the nativity scene and sign are a visual reminder that people need over the holidays.

“Unfortunately, Christmas is more about Boxing Day sales, Black Friday, Cyber Monday,” he said.

“Christmas originally was for Christians, that’s what it’s based on.”

The nativity scene will remain in place over the holidays and on Dec. 25 on the first night of Hannukah the Menorah will be lit in Stuart Park by Chabad Okanagan who has a similar agreement with the City of Kelowna. They must have a permit and are responsible for the setup and take down.