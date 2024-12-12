Menu

Politics

Ontario bill would allow sacking of municipal councillors who violate code of conduct

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2024 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario integrity commissioner completes recommendations for municipal conduct'
Ontario integrity commissioner completes recommendations for municipal conduct
WATCH: Ontario integrity commissioner completes recommendations for municipal conduct – Oct 21, 2024
Ontario municipal councillors could be removed from office and disqualified from running again under new provincial legislation introduced Thursday that would increase penalties for violating a municipal code of conduct.

Municipalities have for years been calling for updated codes of conduct to address workplace harassment, as well as stricter penalties for those who violate the rules, including removal from office.

Municipal Affairs Minister Paul Calandra introduced a bill today that would allow for the creation of a standard code of conduct for all municipalities and penalties of removing and disqualifying a member from office if they are in serious violation of the code.

The government says that removal and disqualification could only happen if the municipal integrity commissioner recommends it, if Ontario’s integrity commissioner agrees and if councillors except for the member in question unanimously agree to it in a vote.

Calandra also introduced a Peel Transition Implementation Act, to transfer some services currently handled by Peel Region to its three municipalities of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

That comes after Ontario reversed course on a plan to dissolve the regional government, instead promising to find efficiencies in its management.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

