Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina General Hospital parkade to open Monday

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
The Regina General Hospital will now have a new parkade. View image in full screen
The Regina General Hospital will now have a new parkade. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After years of safety concerns and complaints about parking at Regina General Hospital, the new parkade will officially open Monday.

The parkade will include a total of 1,005 stalls – 873 stalls in the parkade and 132 surface stalls.

The four-level structure will include 320 public parking spaces on the ground level of the parkade and 685 secure staff spaces on the remaining three levels.

The province said the facility increases parking around the hospital by a total of 686 spots.

Parking fees and payment systems for both visitors and staff will remain the same as before the parkade was built.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The new parkade at Regina General Hospital is more than just a place to park,” SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It represents a vital investment in accessibility, directly supporting the seamless delivery of high-quality health care services and provides a secure and more convenient parking option for patients, visitors, and staff.”

Additional features of the parkade include a stall count display at the entrances showing the number of available spaces, six pay-by-use electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for staff and four EV charging stations for visitors.

The construction was led by Link Developments.

Trending Now

“I am pleased to celebrate the opening of this parkade, which adds safe and convenient parking for patients, staff and visitors at the Regina General Hospital,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said.

The Saskatchewan government invested $22.4 million for construction of the RGH Parkade.

Click to play video: 'Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024'
Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices