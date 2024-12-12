Regina General Hospital parkade to open Monday

Send this page to someone via email

After years of safety concerns and complaints about parking at Regina General Hospital, the new parkade will officially open Monday.

The parkade will include a total of 1,005 stalls – 873 stalls in the parkade and 132 surface stalls.

The four-level structure will include 320 public parking spaces on the ground level of the parkade and 685 secure staff spaces on the remaining three levels.

The province said the facility increases parking around the hospital by a total of 686 spots.

Parking fees and payment systems for both visitors and staff will remain the same as before the parkade was built.

“The new parkade at Regina General Hospital is more than just a place to park,” SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said.

“It represents a vital investment in accessibility, directly supporting the seamless delivery of high-quality health care services and provides a secure and more convenient parking option for patients, visitors, and staff.”

Additional features of the parkade include a stall count display at the entrances showing the number of available spaces, six pay-by-use electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for staff and four EV charging stations for visitors.

The construction was led by Link Developments.

“I am pleased to celebrate the opening of this parkade, which adds safe and convenient parking for patients, staff and visitors at the Regina General Hospital,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said.

The Saskatchewan government invested $22.4 million for construction of the RGH Parkade.