U of G greenhouse building set to be demolished following council approval

The Rutherford Conservatory building at the University of Guelph will be demolished.

That’s according to city council after staff on Tuesday unanimously voted in approval of the post-secondary school’s plan to demolish the greenhouse building.

The go-ahead from council comes after several community members stepped forward to voice their opposition to the destruction of the historical building.

Staff requested that the salvageable steel elements from the structure must be preserved and listed as “heritage attributes.”

The U of G greenhouse building was originally built for the Ontario Agricultural College in 1930.