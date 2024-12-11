4 people killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Taber: Alberta RCMP

See more sharing options

Four people were killed in a three-vehicle highway crash in southern Alberta this week, RCMP said in an update Wednesday.

Three of the victims were already dead when emergency crews arrived, and police said a fourth passed away later in hospital while a fifth person was hurt.

Taber RCMP said a Dodge Ram hauling a trailer, a GMC truck and a Ford Escape collided on Highway 3, west of Grassy Lake between Range Road 143 and 144, on Monday around 6 p.m.

The 84-year-old man driving the Dodge Ram and an 86-year-old woman who was a passenger were declared dead at the scene. Mounties said they were both from Robsart, Sask.

A 38-year-old man from nearby Taber, who was driving the GMC truck, also died at the scene. A passenger in that truck, a 20-year-old man from Taber, died in hospital.

The man driving the Escape was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours and police are still investigating what caused the collision.

RCMP extended their condolences to the family and friends of all involved in the “horrible” crash.