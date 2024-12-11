Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 people killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Taber: Alberta RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people were killed in a three-vehicle highway crash in southern Alberta this week, RCMP said in an update Wednesday.

Three of the victims were already dead when emergency crews arrived, and police said a fourth passed away later in hospital while a fifth person was hurt.

Taber RCMP said a Dodge Ram hauling a trailer, a GMC truck and a Ford Escape collided on Highway 3, west of Grassy Lake between Range Road 143 and 144, on Monday around 6 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 84-year-old man driving the Dodge Ram and an 86-year-old woman who was a passenger were declared dead at the scene. Mounties said they were both from Robsart, Sask.

A 38-year-old man from nearby Taber, who was driving the GMC truck, also died at the scene. A passenger in that truck, a 20-year-old man from Taber, died in hospital.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The man driving the Escape was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours and police are still investigating what caused the collision.

RCMP extended their condolences to the family and friends of all involved in the “horrible” crash.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices