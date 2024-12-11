Amber Alert near Montreal ends after 9-year-old found: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Amber Alert has ended near Montreal after a nine-year-old child was found following a suspected abduction.

The original alert said that on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., the nine-year-old was abducted from Marieville, about 30 km from Montreal.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Less than an hour after it was issued, the alert was ended.

Police said the child had been found safe but provided no further details.