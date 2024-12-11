Menu

Crime

Amber Alert near Montreal ends after 9-year-old found: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 5:25 pm
What is an AMBER Alert and when is it used?
WATCH: What is an AMBER Alert and when is it used? – Oct 9, 2024
An Amber Alert has ended near Montreal after a nine-year-old child was found following a suspected abduction.

The original alert said that on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., the nine-year-old was abducted from Marieville, about 30 km from Montreal.

Less than an hour after it was issued, the alert was ended.

Police said the child had been found safe but provided no further details.

