Toronto reveals 6 locations for new shelter sites amid overcapacity woes

Toronto has unveiled the locations of six planned homeless shelters to address regional gaps in services.

With hundreds of unhoused people turned away from the overcapacity shelters each night, Toronto has developed a plan to build 20 new purpose-built shelters between 2024 and 2033.

The locations the city revealed Wednesday and are expected to take on occupants by 2030. The city said they will have space for approximately 80 people each, and are aimed at meeting the needs of both the homeless population while seamlessly integrating into surrounding communities.

The first two locations, expected to be open by 2027, are at 1615 Dufferin St. and 2535 Gerrard St. E. Four other locations are slated to open between 2028-2030 at 68 Sheppard Ave., 66 Third St., 1220 Wilson Ave., and 2024-2212 Eglinton Ave. W.

City Council delegated authority to city staff to approve and develop the new locations to allow them to quickly respond to the growing needs of the housing crisis.

The move is also intended to depoliticize the locations that are chosen, however those efforts have done little to quell local pushback to sites that have been previously selected.

Toronto’s criteria for selecting potential shelter sites states that each has to meet local zoning bylaws, be close to transit and resources, and meet minimum sizing requirements.

The city is holding a briefing to provide more information on the process of selecting the sites, while giving and update on its winter services plan for people experiencing homelessness on Wednesday afternoon.