Manitoba’s Kinew atop premiers’ approval poll once again

Manitoba’s premier is still topping the approval charts, according to the latest data from the Angus Reid Institute.

Wab Kinew has the highest approval rating — 67 per cent — of all provincial leaders for the fifth consecutive time in the quarterly poll.

That’s an increase of only one per cent from the previous results in September, but he’s still head and shoulders above the rest of the country’s premiers — a full 12 per cent higher than second-place Tim Houston, recently-elected premier of Nova Scotia.

Only eight per cent of respondents said they ‘strongly disapprove’ of Kinew’s job as premier.

In last place is Ontario Premier Doug Ford with a 34 per cent approval rating, which is actually a slight increase from September.