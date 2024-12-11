Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba’s Kinew atop premiers’ approval poll once again

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It will take time’: Wab Kinew reflects on first year as Manitoba premier'
‘It will take time’: Wab Kinew reflects on first year as Manitoba premier
RELATED: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters one year after his NDP government was elected, but there are challenges ahead. Marney Blunt sat down with the premier to reflect on his first year on the job. – Oct 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s premier is still topping the approval charts, according to the latest data from the Angus Reid Institute.

Wab Kinew has the highest approval rating — 67 per cent — of all provincial leaders for the fifth consecutive time in the quarterly poll.

That’s an increase of only one per cent from the previous results in September, but he’s still head and shoulders above the rest of the country’s premiers — a full 12 per cent higher than second-place Tim Houston, recently-elected premier of Nova Scotia.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Only eight per cent of respondents said they ‘strongly disapprove’ of Kinew’s job as premier.

In last place is Ontario Premier Doug Ford with a 34 per cent approval rating, which is actually a slight increase from September.

Click to play video: 'Kinew reacts to meeting with Prime Minister'
Kinew reacts to meeting with Prime Minister
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices