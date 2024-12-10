Menu

Canada

Edmonton woman buys 5,000 oil paintings and hosts massive art sale

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton woman hosts massive art sale'
Edmonton woman hosts massive art sale
WATCH ABOVE (From Dec. 7, 2024): An Edmonton woman who organized a massive art sale says she did it so other people could start their own art collections. Jaclyn Kucey explains.
Nicole Rice had only seen a handful of the 5,000 oil paintings and 250 gilded frames before making the decision to purchase the storage locker they were kept in.

A collector and interior design by trade, the Edmonton woman said she knows the value of a great oil painting.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I thought by getting all of these pieces that I would be able to pass that on to other people and make them a reasonable price, so that people can really start their own collections as well,” Rice said.

She thought the best way to kickstart the passion for others was to host a massive art sale this past weekend.

For more about this story watch the video above.

