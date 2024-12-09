Menu

Politics

Alberta government cancels foreign worker recruitment trip to United Arab Emirates

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Alberta government has pulled the plug on a foreign worker recruitment mission in the United Arab Emirates scheduled for early next year.

Documents show the mission was part of the province’s Alberta Advantage Immigration Program, which works to fast-track the permanent residency process for workers in sought after sectors.

An itinerary says government resources were to be used to facilitate interviews with workers and Alberta-based employers who signed up for the trip.

Provincial Immigration Minister Muhammad Yaseen says he decided to cancel the trip after reviewing its purpose.

Yaseen says Alberta has experienced unsustainable levels of immigration as a result of federal policy.

He says “economic migrants” like those targeted by Alberta’s immigration program shouldn’t be reduced, but temporary workers, asylum seekers and international students should.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

