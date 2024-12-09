Alberta government cancels foreign worker recruitment trip to United Arab Emirates

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta government has pulled the plug on a foreign worker recruitment mission in the United Arab Emirates scheduled for early next year.

Documents show the mission was part of the province’s Alberta Advantage Immigration Program, which works to fast-track the permanent residency process for workers in sought after sectors.

An itinerary says government resources were to be used to facilitate interviews with workers and Alberta-based employers who signed up for the trip.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Provincial Immigration Minister Muhammad Yaseen says he decided to cancel the trip after reviewing its purpose.

Yaseen says Alberta has experienced unsustainable levels of immigration as a result of federal policy.

He says “economic migrants” like those targeted by Alberta’s immigration program shouldn’t be reduced, but temporary workers, asylum seekers and international students should.