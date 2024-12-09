Menu

Crime

3 men escape immigration detention centre in Quebec, arrest warrants issued

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Quebec police ramp up patrols of U.S. border as Trump win spurs fear of migrant ‘rush’
Quebec provincial police are beefing up their presence at the Canada-U.S. border ahead of the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the province's premier. – Nov 20, 2024
Three Chilean Nationals took off from an immigration detention centre near Montreal over the weekend.

The Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) said Bryan Ulises Moya Rojas, Diego Nicolas Flores Sepulveda and Daniel Eliseo Gonzalez escaped from the Laval Immigration Holding Centre on Saturday night.

The CBSA noted that warrants have been issued for all three men and they were working with the Surete Du Quebec on their capture.

In a release, the CBSA issued a warning to members of the public: “do not attempt to apprehend these individuals yourself.”

When contacted by Global News, the CBSA declined to provide further information on how the men escaped, how they entered the country or why they were being detained.

They also declined to provide details on the security levels of the detention centre.

As of Monday morning, the trio of Chilean men were still on the loose.

