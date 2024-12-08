Calgary man wants people to learn service dog rights after issues with transit passengers

Send this page to someone via email

Anywhere Aaron Symonds goes, his service dog – a golden retriever named Kimber – is always by his side.

Symonds has needed Kimber’s help for the past two years since he sustained a brain injury while working with a horse. He now suffers from epileptic seizures, which Kimber is trained to detect.

“Doesn’t matter what I do. Even when I take a shower, she’s in the bathroom,” he told Global News. “She’s stopped about 10 or 12 seizures now … she’s notified me in time to get down on the floor, to get away from things so I don’t get hurt in case a seizure does go on.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Since Symonds’ driver’s license was medically restricted, he relies on transit to get around.

He says he’s faced harassment from fellow passengers as he travels with Kimber by his side.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been asked to just leave the bus, (people give) me really bad looks; (I’ve been) told that I shouldn’t be riding transit with an animal,” Symonds explained. “It kind of hurts my feelings a bit when my dog really, really loves everyone.”

The whole ordeal is discouraging Symonds from taking public transit – his only mode of transportation. He wants the public to remember that people with service dogs actually need them.

“We need this to survive every day. It changes our lives to have it. It’s a necessity and we’re not out to bother anyone. It’s a needed thing; we’re not just doing it because we want our companion.”

Under provincial rules, access to public spaces for service dogs is protected. They have the right to go anywhere, including restaurants, movie theatres and public transportation including taxis and buses.

Places where food is being prepped and sterile hospital rooms are not included.