Saskatchewan businesses struggle to ship goods as postal strike drags on

Although mail may have halted due to the Canada Post strike, Saskatchewan companies say business has not.
Many companies around the province are now dealing with limited options when it comes to shipping goods around and outside of Saskatchewan.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
In an effort to find a solution, some companies have banded together.
Trending Now
Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more in the video above.
Comments