Canada

Saskatchewan businesses struggle to ship goods as postal strike drags on

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 8, 2024 7:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan businesses face shipping struggles'
Saskatchewan businesses face shipping struggles
Saskatchewan businesses say they're hoping for a solution for the Canada Post Strike so they can keep up with demand during the busy Christmas shopping season.
Although mail may have halted due to the Canada Post strike, Saskatchewan companies say business has not.

Many companies around the province are now dealing with limited options when it comes to shipping goods around and outside of Saskatchewan.

In an effort to find a solution, some companies have banded together.

Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more in the video above.

