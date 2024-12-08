Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg Boys’ Choir celebrates 100th season

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted December 8, 2024 4:53 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg Boys' Choir junior chorus practicing songs ahead of their 2024 Christmas concerts. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Boys' Choir junior chorus practicing songs ahead of their 2024 Christmas concerts. Teagan Rasche/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nine-year-old Jeremy Grella is only in his second year with the Winnipeg Boys’ Choir but he’s already finding his tune.

“I enjoy when it’s the grand ending of the song and everybody is doing all the harmony and it just sounds really good when we are all in the zone,” Grella said.

His fellow junior chorus member, Salvador Tait, is also in his second year. He says his family’s long history of loving music drove him to join and he loves the discipline of it.

“We always have a goal and I think that’s really important in choirs. It’s always to exceed excellence,” Tait said.

While both boys have been in the choir for just two years, they’re part of a long-standing tradition. The Winnipeg Boys’ Choir was formed a century ago and hasn’t missed a year since. In fact, it’s the oldest freestanding boys’ choir in Canada and continues to attract top talent with its rich history.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, we are a fairly young city, a fairly young province, and for something to have the longevity of 100 years is a pretty big milestone,” said artistic director Carolyn Boyes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Boyes has been with the choir for 27 years. She’s proud to be part of an organization that’s comprised of three ensembles with boys ages 6 to 21.

“They can only achieve the goal they set for themselves with the help of others – relying on others and communicating with others – and when those goals are achieved the impact is that much greater,” Boyes said.

Trending Now

Conductor Albert Bergen noted the boys are eager to learn.

“They’re musical, they always want to improve their singing, they’re enthusiastic, excited,” Bergen said.

The choir is 52 singers strong this year, and all are dedicated to high-quality music-making and vocal training.

Right now, the boys are in the thick of the Christmas concert season – one of their most special times of the year.

Greer Kanhai, who’s part of the senior chorus, said the season brings out many feelings. “(I’m) usually pretty nervous cause there’s a lot of people but it’s all fun.”

Kanhai is looking forward to showcasing all their hard work, over two performances on Sunday and Tuesday.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices