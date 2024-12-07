Small Winnipeg business invited to Golden Globes after going to Emmy’s

Send this page to someone via email

Life is moving fast for Amber Nemeth, the owner of a small Winnipeg business called HayMad and Co.

“We are going back to L.A. This time, we’re going to be in a gifting suite for the Golden Globes,” Nemeth said. It’s her business’ second Hollywood invite to share its Be Kind collection with celebrities.

The first was a September trip to the Emmy Awards.

She got the invite to the Globes just a couple days after she got back.

“I received an email, (that) the Be Kind movement resonated with so many people that we had met down there — All the guests in the Emmy gifting suite, and they invited us back to be in the Golden Globes gifting suite to just keep that movement rolling,” Nemeth said, adding the entire experience is mind-boggling.

“It’s been wild, and really hard to comprehend sometimes, how a small business like ours is getting all these incredible opportunities,” she said. “As a small business owner, sometimes it’s hard for us to take all those accomplishments because you’re always thinking ‘onto the next thing.'”

But the Winnipegger couldn’t be happier, given what the Be Kind collection represents.

“It helps promote mental health awareness, something I think we all need to take more care of, just like our physical health. It’s something we all have, and I don’t think we should be ashamed of talking about it and doing something about it.”

A portion of the proceeds from the collection go to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

“Over the past five years, we are close to $10,000 that we’ve donated to the CMHA so far,” Nemeth said.

Not only is the Golden Globes a good opportunity to continue spreading that awareness, she said, but it is showing the world what a small Winnipeg business is capable of.

“It’s really exciting, you know, not just for us as a business, but like just Winnipeg as a whole. We’re just like super excited to represent a city that we love… down there as well.”

She departs for L.A., once again, on January first.