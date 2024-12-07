USask Huskies guard Logan Reider delivers record-setting, 40-point performance

Send this page to someone via email

From the first possession against the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack last Saturday, Logan Reider found some space and knocked down a three-pointer.

Then came another… and then another… and then another.

By the time the buzzer sounded at the end of four quarters, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies guard had put together one of the most efficient performances in U Sports women’s basketball history.

“It was kind of an out of body experience,” Reider said. “I can’t even explain what it was like.

“Everyone asks me about it and I don’t even remember. I kind of was just open, so you got to shoot it when you’re open and they just happened to go in that night.”

Reider set a new Huskies program record with 40 points on the night, helping the visitors earn their sixth consecutive victory with a dominant 96-36 win in Kamloops, B.C.

The showing by the St. Joseph High School graduate even took longtime Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis aback.

“We knew pretty early on that it could be one of those nights for Logan,” Thomaidis said. “Certainly, I wasn’t expecting 40 points. I think at one point it was Logan nine [points] and Thompson Rivers eight [points] or something in the first quarter.”

With her final shot of the night to reach 40 points, Reider surpassed program legend Sarah Crooks who dropped 39 points in the midst of her championship Huskies career.

“I just see all these strong females up there on the leaderboard,” Reider said. “The fact that I’m one of those names now is just surreal. I don’t even know what to think because all of these women are people that I look up to and aspire to be like.”

Reider’s monster game was punctuated with remarkable efficiency from beyond the arc, going 11-for-14 over the course of the night.

That not only broke the all-time Canada West mark for three-pointers in a game, but tied the national U Sports mark of 11 held by Brittany Moore and Sandra Carroll.

“I had a coach actually from Germany reach out when I posted about Logan,” Thomaidis said. “He had coached Sandra Carroll in Germany when she was playing professionally. Sandra was an incredible athlete, so to tie that record is really, really cool.”

Thomaidis said Reider’s Saturday performance against Thompson Rivers is just the tip of the iceberg for the 2022-23 Canada West rookie of the year.

However, Thomaidis said she believes Reider will now be even more on the radar of teams across Canada West.

“She probably bought herself being face-guarded for the rest of the season,” Thomaidis said. “That’s the downside when you have a game like that. You’re probably not going to see as much daylight, you’re not going to find yourself open as often as you have in the past. As I know Logan will, she’ll adapt and it will make her a better player because of it.”

Averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, Reider has helped the Huskies move to a 6-2 record on the season at the holiday break, which has them tied for second in the Prairie Division with the Alberta Pandas.

She believes there’s plenty left in the tank once games begin in the new year, both for herself and the Huskies as a whole.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work to get to where I am now,” Reider said. “I got to continue that going forward if we want to continue the success that we’ve been riding on so far.”

The Huskies’ first games of 2025 will come on their home court when they host the Mount Royal Cougars for a pair of games on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at the Physical Activity Complex.