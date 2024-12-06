Bernadette Mcintyre named lieutenant governor of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Bernadette McIntyre, a former chief executive officer of the Wascana Centre Authority and long-time community volunteer, has been named lieutenant governor of Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment on Friday saying, “(McIntyre’s) leadership and spirit of volunteerism represent the very best of what Canadians do to build a more prosperous and welcoming country. I am confident she will continue to serve Saskatchewanians and Canadians with distinction in her new role.”

She will replace Russell Mirasty, who has served in the role for the past five years.

In addition to leading the Wascana Centre Authority, McIntyre has held senior positions with SGI and served on dozens of boards of directors and planning committees.

She has been heavily involved in organizations including Access Communications, the Regina Airport Authority, SaskSport, Canadian Curling Association, Sandra Schmirler Foundation and the 2013 and 2022 Grey Cup Festivals.

She holds degrees from the University of Regina in Economics and Business Administration and has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

“Bernadette McIntyre has enriched our province by her substantial contributions in several areas, including sport, tourism, business and corporate governance,” Premier Scott Moe said. “She has been a tireless volunteer for numerous groups and special events.”

The premier also commended Lieutenant Governor Mirasty and his wife Donna for their many contributions to our province.

“On behalf of the people of Saskatchewan I would like to thank Their Honours for their outstanding service,” Moe said. “Everywhere they travelled throughout Saskatchewan, their genuine warmth and kindness touched the people they met. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

A date for the McIntyre’s installation as lieutenant governor will be announced shortly. Under the constitution, lieutenant governors are appointed by the federal government for a minimum of five years, but there is no fixed term of office.