Politics

‘Safety, security and peace’: Province to fund new 24/7 Brandon safe space

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Intimate partner violence at dangerous levels in Manitoba: shelters'
Intimate partner violence at dangerous levels in Manitoba: shelters
RELATED: Some Manitoba shelters supporting women and girls fleeing domestic violence say demand for their services has increased drastically in the last few years. Marney Blunt reports. – Aug 23, 2024
The Manitoba government says it’s funding a new 24/7 space in Brandon for Indigenous women, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people, to the tune of $500,000.

The new facility, the 10th Street Safe House, or “Franny’s Place”, will include 10 bedrooms and opportunities for unsheltered, at-risk residents to participate in programming and culturally-based support and mentorship.

“This new safe house will mean more beds and more space for Indigenous women, Two-Spirit or gender-diverse people who are unsheltered and at risk of harm who need help to stabilize their lives,” said Manitoba families minister Nahanni Fontaine.

“It will provide the safety, security and peace needed to help them on their path of healing and recovery.”

The province said the facility will be staffed around the clock, and supported by Keegawegeein — a volunteer group of Indigenous women from the community .

The safe house is part of Manitoba’s $20-million strategy to support and empower Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people, Mino’Ayaawag Ikwewag.

The space is also set to include a 24/7 drop-in service, which will offer support, intake assessments, and outreach services for people who are waiting to get placed in the safe house or a similar program.

Click to play video: 'Canada, Manitoba to develop Red Dress Alert for missing Indigenous women and girls'
Canada, Manitoba to develop Red Dress Alert for missing Indigenous women and girls
