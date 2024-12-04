Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta minister wants to see $100B in data centre infrastructure in next 5 years

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 5:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surging growth continues in Albertas tech sector'
Surging growth continues in Albertas tech sector
RELATED VIDEO (From Oct. 30, 2024): A Canadian data centre firm is looking to double its capacity in Alberta with a new 90-megawatt facility northeast of Calgary. Drew Stremick reports. – Oct 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s Technology Minister Nate Glubish says he’s hoping to see $100 billion worth of artificial intelligence data centres under construction within the next five years.

Such centres are filled with computer servers used by companies like Meta to develop and train large-scale artificial intelligence models.

Glubish says Meta, as well as other major companies including Google and Amazon, are on the hunt for space to build more facilities, and he wants Alberta to be an option.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says landing some data centres would create jobs and bring in much needed new tax revenue for the province.

Glubish also says that since Alberta’s electricity grid regulations allows for off-grid power generation, he thinks the province is an ideal location.

He says allowing for off-grid power connections where power generators supply data centres directly also means there’s less risk for Albertans, as there wouldn’t be major drains on the electrical grid.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fortinet announces $30M investment in downtown Calgary'
Fortinet announces $30M investment in downtown Calgary
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices