Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto transit agency deploys fare inspectors in plain clothes to curb fare evasion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TTC board votes in favour of winter e-bike ban'
TTC board votes in favour of winter e-bike ban
RELATED: TTC board votes in favour of winter e-bike ban
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Transit Commission says fare inspectors in plain clothes are now patrolling the system and issuing tickets as part of its efforts to curb fare evasion.

The transit agency says the move was previously tested in 2018 and re-introduced three weeks ago, with plainclothes inspectors initially “educating” those who didn’t pay for a ride.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the approach is part of a crackdown to protect some of the $140 million lost to fare evasion every year.

The agency says fines range from $235 to $425 depending on the nature of the evasion, but that money goes to the courts and not to the TTC.

TTC CEO Greg Percy says in a statement that while the agency receives “considerable” operating funds from the city, it relies heavily on fares for its operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says all plainclothes inspectors will carry ID and will be equipped with body-worn cameras.

It says inspectors, whether in plain clothes or in uniform, will “use discretion” to ensure tickets are predominantly issued in cases of “wilful” evasion.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices