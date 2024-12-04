Menu

Weather

Edmonton among areas in central, northern Alberta under freezing rain warning

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 2:11 pm
1 min read
Edmonton and other parts of central and northern Alberta were issued a freezing rain warning on Wednesday.

“Freezing rain has developed from Grande Prairie through Whitecourt this morning,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a post on its website. “This area of freezing rain will move toward Edmonton today.

“Conditions will improve later this afternoon.”

The weather agency advised drivers to prepare to possibly come across slippery road conditions and also warned of the possibility for utility outages to occur.

“Slow down driving in slippery conditions,” ECCC said. “Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

