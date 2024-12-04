Menu

Crime

Calgary police warn of porch pirates after returning stolen loot

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 2:02 pm
Calgary Police nab porch pirates, deliver stolen package
WATCH: With many people buying gifts online, so-called porch pirates are looking for to get their hands on your goods. Craig Momney reports.
Online shopping can be a quick and easy way to shop for the holidays, but it also allows porch pirates to prowl.

Calgary resident Stephanie Wegener was expecting a delivery with Christmas gifts for her kids, but the delivery didn’t come from an Amazon driver, it came from a police officer.

“He came up and he had the package. It was open. He was hopeful all of my stuff was in there.”

Police tell Global News there were other incidents in the same community on the day Wegener’s package was stolen. As a result, two people were arrested, both facing charges.

As Global’s Craig Momney reports in the video above, police are asking consumers to take the extra effort to avoid porch thefts.

