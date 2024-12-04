Calgary police warn of porch pirates after returning stolen loot

Send this page to someone via email

Online shopping can be a quick and easy way to shop for the holidays, but it also allows porch pirates to prowl.

Calgary resident Stephanie Wegener was expecting a delivery with Christmas gifts for her kids, but the delivery didn’t come from an Amazon driver, it came from a police officer.

“He came up and he had the package. It was open. He was hopeful all of my stuff was in there.”

Police tell Global News there were other incidents in the same community on the day Wegener’s package was stolen. As a result, two people were arrested, both facing charges.

As Global’s Craig Momney reports in the video above, police are asking consumers to take the extra effort to avoid porch thefts.