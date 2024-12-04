Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Thousands line up in Vancouver as Taylor Swift merchandise goes on sale

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Place prepares for a Swiftie invasion, what ticket holders need to know'
BC Place prepares for a Swiftie invasion, what ticket holders need to know
WATCH: Taylor Swift fans are preparing to converge on BC Place for the final 3 shows of her Eras tour. BC Place GM Chris May talks about what both ticket holders, and non-ticket holders, can expect.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of people lined up in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning as official Taylor Swift merchandise went on sale.

Swift is bringing the last three shows of her Eras Tour to Vancouver starting on Friday.

The first fans to start lining up arrived outside Canada Place around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in order to secure a coveted spot in the line.

Official Eras Tour merchandise goes on sale Wednesday at the Canada Place Cruise Ship Terminal from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In addition, members of the Westin Bayshore can shop at a pop-up store at the hotel as long as they sign up for the free Marriot Bonvoy program, but that shop opens Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on concert days.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticket holders can also buy merchandise at BC Place starting at 4:30 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Transit authority increasing service ahead of Taylor Swift concerts'
Transit authority increasing service ahead of Taylor Swift concerts
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices