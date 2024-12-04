Thousands line up in Vancouver as Taylor Swift merchandise goes on sale

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people lined up in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning as official Taylor Swift merchandise went on sale.

Swift is bringing the last three shows of her Eras Tour to Vancouver starting on Friday.

The first fans to start lining up arrived outside Canada Place around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in order to secure a coveted spot in the line.

Official Eras Tour merchandise goes on sale Wednesday at the Canada Place Cruise Ship Terminal from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, members of the Westin Bayshore can shop at a pop-up store at the hotel as long as they sign up for the free Marriot Bonvoy program, but that shop opens Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on concert days.

Ticket holders can also buy merchandise at BC Place starting at 4:30 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.