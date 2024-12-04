Transportation minister says Alberta’s photo radar changes won’t cause safety risk

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s transportation minister rejects accusations a move to reduce photo radar enforcement puts lives at risk.

Devin Dreeshen says the last three municipalities that removed it actually saw fewer collisions. He pointed to Hinton, Leduc and Wood Buffalo as examples. His office declined to provide data to support his statement.

“When someone says photo radar is the be all and end all, when it comes to accidents, the municipalities that actually removed photo radar, the data doesn’t support that,” Dreeshen told reporters at the legislature.

On Monday, Dreeshen announced Alberta is ending photo radar on provincial highways except for school, playground and construction zones.

The province aims to shut down 70 per cent of the province’s 2,200 photo radar sites in the coming months.

Dreeshen has said that too often the sites are akin to a “cash cow” — prioritizing making money for municipalities over road safety.

Mark Neufeld, the head of the Calgary Police Service and president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, has said photo radar is working, and if the sites are removed, there will be more collisions that lead to serious injuries and deaths. He’s also warned Dreeshen’s remarks suggesting photo radar is about money over safety have the potential to undermine public trust in police.

Neufeld and NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi have accused Dreeshen of making light of the issue by announcing photo radar changes while dressed in a barbecue apron and promising to “turn up the heat” on the end of the “cash cow.”

Dreeshen made the announcement dressed in a black apron with the words “Cash Cow” crossed out.

Nenshi called the minister’s attitude towards public safety “callous” and dismissive of concerns there may be more collisions.

“Someone in the (United Conservative Party) brain trust thought it would be cute and adorable to have the minister wearing an apron talking about cash cows when we’re actually dealing with an issue of public safety,” Nenshi said Tuesday.

Nenshi added everyone hates it when any kind of enforcement is used unfairly.

Neufeld called the minister’s “cash cow” and “fishing hole” characterizations “glib and perhaps inappropriate.”

“While some people may have thought that was funny, we would encourage the minister to consider those citizens who have been injured or killed on Alberta roadways and their loved ones,” Neufeld said Monday.

Dreeshen said Tuesday he believed he struck the right tone with his announcement and said the changes will help instil confidence in photo radar.

“We wanted to make a clear announcement to Alberta drivers that the cash cow in Alberta is ending,” he said. “Traffic safety is our No. 1 priority.”

Neufeld has also clashed with Dreeshen on meeting over photo radar. Neufeld has said he has made eight failed attempts to meet with Dreeshen since July.

Dreeshen said Neufeld had an opportunity to offer feedback in June. “We actually had a consultation with four Calgary Police Service members, the City of Calgary, as part of our consultation tour,” Dreeshen said.

“The chief didn’t show up.”