Results of Barrhead’s crosswalk vote reflects democratic process: mayor

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta mayor says his town’s vote to ban Pride and other flags and crosswalks from public property reflects democracy in action.

Residents of Barrhead, Alta., voted in support of a bylaw that effectively bans decorative flags and crosswalks, like those recognizing the LGBTQ2 community, from municipal property.

The bylaw was drafted after a petition signed by more than 700 people called for neutrality among town councillors.

1:56 Barrhead, Alta., to hold plebiscite on bylaw restricting flags, crosswalk designs

Mayor Dave McKenzie says council responded to the petition by giving residents a chance to voice their opinions and that roughly one-third of eligible voters did so in Monday’s vote.

Story continues below advertisement

The town has said council will now go forward with second and third readings of the so-called “Neutral Spaces Bylaw” and that it will soon remove existing crosswalks or flags, including a Pride crosswalk, the Royal Canadian Legion flag and the Treaty 6 flag.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Town of Westlock passed a similar bylaw in February after it was argued that governments should not promote some groups over others.