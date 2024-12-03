Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Results of Barrhead’s crosswalk vote reflects democratic process: mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents of Alberta town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks'
Residents of Alberta town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
WATCH ABOVE: Residents of Barrhead, Alta., have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta mayor says his town’s vote to ban Pride and other flags and crosswalks from public property reflects democracy in action.

Residents of Barrhead, Alta., voted in support of a bylaw that effectively bans decorative flags and crosswalks, like those recognizing the LGBTQ2 community, from municipal property.

The bylaw was drafted after a petition signed by more than 700 people called for neutrality among town councillors.

Click to play video: 'Barrhead, Alta., to hold plebiscite on bylaw restricting flags, crosswalk designs'
Barrhead, Alta., to hold plebiscite on bylaw restricting flags, crosswalk designs

Mayor Dave McKenzie says council responded to the petition by giving residents a chance to voice their opinions and that roughly one-third of eligible voters did so in Monday’s vote.

Story continues below advertisement

The town has said council will now go forward with second and third readings of the so-called “Neutral Spaces Bylaw” and that it will soon remove existing crosswalks or flags, including a Pride crosswalk, the Royal Canadian Legion flag and the Treaty 6 flag.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Town of Westlock passed a similar bylaw in February after it was argued that governments should not promote some groups over others.

Click to play video: 'Westlock residents votes in favour of controversial bylaw'
Westlock residents votes in favour of controversial bylaw
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices