Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police, RCMP launch Manitoba impaired driving checkstop program

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Culpability and impaired driving'
Culpability and impaired driving
RELATED: How far do your legal and moral responsibilities go in preventing others from driving while impaired? It's an issue in the spotlight as the parents of a young Winnipeg woman. killed by an impaired driver, seek further accountability in her death. Katherine Dornian reports – Mar 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP have launched this season’s holiday checkstop initiative, targeting impaired drivers and promoting safety on local roads.

The project, formally called the 2024 Festive Season Checkstop Program, runs all month, and police will have an increased presence on roads throughout the province.

Every driver stopped by police — in the city of Winnipeg or elsewhere in Manitoba — will be required to take a breath test for alcohol, and officers will also have drug screening equipment to check for drug-impaired driving.

Click to play video: 'New MADD campaign targets youth'
New MADD campaign targets youth
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices