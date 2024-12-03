Police, RCMP launch Manitoba impaired driving checkstop program

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP have launched this season’s holiday checkstop initiative, targeting impaired drivers and promoting safety on local roads.

The project, formally called the 2024 Festive Season Checkstop Program, runs all month, and police will have an increased presence on roads throughout the province.

Every driver stopped by police — in the city of Winnipeg or elsewhere in Manitoba — will be required to take a breath test for alcohol, and officers will also have drug screening equipment to check for drug-impaired driving.