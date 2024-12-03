Quebec to investigate 2 colleges over safety complaints around Middle East conflict

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Quebec government is launching an investigation of two English-language junior colleges in Montreal over complaints about student safety in the context of the conflict in the Middle East.

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry says her department has received several reports about students feeling “uneasy and even unsafe” on campus.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Déry said on social media today she’s asked her department to investigate the governance at Dawson and Vanier colleges to see whether the school administrations have used all available tools to guarantee student safety.

The minister says the “climate on certain campuses” has deteriorated in recent months, though she didn’t offer specific examples.

Dawson College cancelled classes and closed its campus for one day last month during a pro-Palestinian student strike involving students at the college and at several post-secondary schools in Montreal.

Jewish organizations criticized the decision, saying the college was capitulating to extremist voices.