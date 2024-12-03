Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec to investigate 2 colleges over safety complaints around Middle East conflict

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Dawson College View image in full screen
Dawson College in Montreal is shown in this undated photo. Tim Sargeant/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government is launching an investigation of two English-language junior colleges in Montreal over complaints about student safety in the context of the conflict in the Middle East.

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry says her department has received several reports about students feeling “uneasy and even unsafe” on campus.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Déry said on social media today she’s asked her department to investigate the governance at Dawson and Vanier colleges to see whether the school administrations have used all available tools to guarantee student safety.

The minister says the “climate on certain campuses” has deteriorated in recent months, though she didn’t offer specific examples.

Trending Now

Dawson College cancelled classes and closed its campus for one day last month during a pro-Palestinian student strike involving students at the college and at several post-secondary schools in Montreal.

Jewish organizations criticized the decision, saying the college was capitulating to extremist voices.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices