Offering a helpful shovel could go a long way this Saskatchewan winter

Send this page to someone via email

With Regina and Saskatoon just entering the beginning of winter and more snow certainly on the way, both the city and residents are urging others to get out and shovel.

For those with a sidewalk out front, a hefty fine could come your way if it isn’t shovelled within 48 hours.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

After a heart attack just a few years ago, one Regina resident said he has noticed less people out in the community helping to shovel for others. He hopes it turns around.

Global News’ Moosa Imran has more on the importance of keeping your walkways clear.