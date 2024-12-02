Menu

Canada

Offering a helpful shovel could go a long way this Saskatchewan winter

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 6:12 pm
1 min read
Offering a helpful shovel could go a long way this Saskatchewan winter
WATCH: With Regina and Saskatoon just entering the beginning of winter and more snow certainly on the way, both the city and residents are urging others to get out and shovel.
With Regina and Saskatoon just entering the beginning of winter and more snow certainly on the way, both the city and residents are urging others to get out and shovel.

For those with a sidewalk out front, a hefty fine could come your way if it isn’t shovelled within 48 hours.

After a heart attack just a few years ago, one Regina resident said he has noticed less people out in the community helping to shovel for others. He hopes it turns around.

Global News’ Moosa Imran has more on the importance of keeping your walkways clear.

