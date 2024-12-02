Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan government introduces affordability act with personal income tax savings

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government has introduced its promised legislation to lower personal income taxes.

The Saskatchewan Affordability Act states it will raise personal income tax exemptions while indexing tax brackets to match inflation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province says the measures, promised during the October election campaign, will save an average family of four more than $3,400 over four years.

An estimated 54,000 residents will not pay provincial income tax once the changes are in place.

Trending Now

The legislation also includes tax credits for first-time homebuyers and for home renovations.

The bill promises to increase tax credits for those with disabilities while also keeping the small business tax rate at one per cent.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices