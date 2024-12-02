Saskatchewan government introduces affordability act with personal income tax savings

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government has introduced its promised legislation to lower personal income taxes.

The Saskatchewan Affordability Act states it will raise personal income tax exemptions while indexing tax brackets to match inflation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province says the measures, promised during the October election campaign, will save an average family of four more than $3,400 over four years.

An estimated 54,000 residents will not pay provincial income tax once the changes are in place.

The legislation also includes tax credits for first-time homebuyers and for home renovations.

The bill promises to increase tax credits for those with disabilities while also keeping the small business tax rate at one per cent.