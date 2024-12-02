Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter announce they’re engaged

Send this page to someone via email

Talk about one hilarious extended family!

Congratulations are in order for Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, and Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy, who announced over the weekend they’re getting married.

The couple, who have been together for more than three years, announced their upcoming nuptials on Instagram Saturday, sharing a romantic reel of their elaborate engagement.

“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” Jasmin wrote, adding words of thanks to “everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

The Instagram video showed the couple entering an intimate room filled with candles and flower petals, before walking down a narrow path. Eric then dropped to his knee in front of his girlfriend.

After she said “yes,” the two shared a sweet kiss.

Both Jasmin and Eric are the eldest children of Lawrence and Murphy, who have shared similar career trajectories and starred together in the movies Boomerang and Life.

In 2022, Jasmin told In Touch Weekly she met Eric through her uncle, saying: “It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends.”

She added that they “bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

As far as their dads go, the Hollywood funnymen seem to be pretty happy their kids got together. In September, Lawrence told E! News, “It’s beautiful. They both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well. Whoever would’ve thought that my child and Eddie’s child would get together? It’s just what it is.”

And in June, Murphy told CBS Morning that his son and Jasmin were “both beautiful, they look amazing together—and it’s funny, everybody’s like, ‘What, is that baby gonna be funny?’… Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby.”

Here’s to the happy couple and their funny fathers-in-law to-be.