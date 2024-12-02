Menu

Money

Ottawa’s pandemic small business loan program lacked checks and balances: AG

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
Businesses feeling the pinch to pay back CEBA loans
Hundreds of thousands of businesses used the Canada Emergency Business Account loan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to pay it back is next week, but some businesses say paying off the loan on time would be crippling. Slav Kornik reports – Jan 12, 2024
The auditor general says the small business loan program the federal government rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t managed in a cost-effective way.

Auditor General Karen Hogan says the Canada Emergency Business Account program wasn’t managed with “due regard for value for money.”

The program lent 898,000 small businesses $49.1 billion to help cover expenses such as rent and payroll during the pandemic.

The report estimates $3.5 billion of that went to recipients that were ineligible.

The auditor general says Export Development Canada, which was responsible for the program, acted quickly to get the loans out.

But the report says the Crown corporation relied on sole-source contracts and a single vendor without strong checks and balances.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

