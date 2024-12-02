No injuries reported after RCMP respond to house explosion in northern Alberta

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported after RCMP were called to a house explosion in Swan Hills, Alta., on Monday, but police said several homes and vehicles near the blast sustained damage.

“Preliminary information suggests that the cause was likely a gas leak,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP said officers were called about an explosion at a home on Pan Am Street at 3:55 a.m.

Swan Hills is located about 220 km northwest of Edmonton.