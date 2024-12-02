Menu

Canada

No injuries reported after RCMP respond to house explosion in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Pan Am Street in Swan Hills, Alta., is taped off by police after a house explosion on Dec. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Pan Am Street in Swan Hills, Alta., is taped off by police after a house explosion on Dec. 2, 2024. Erik Bay/Global News
No injuries were reported after RCMP were called to a house explosion in Swan Hills, Alta., on Monday, but police said several homes and vehicles near the blast sustained damage.

“Preliminary information suggests that the cause was likely a gas leak,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP said officers were called about an explosion at a home on Pan Am Street at 3:55 a.m.

Swan Hills is located about 220 km northwest of Edmonton.

