No injuries reported after RCMP respond to house explosion in northern Alberta

No injuries were reported after RCMP were called to a house explosion in Swan Hills, Alta., on Monday, but police said several homes and vehicles near the blast sustained damage.
“Preliminary information suggests that the cause was likely a gas leak,” police said in a news release.
The RCMP said officers were called about an explosion at a home on Pan Am Street at 3:55 a.m.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Swan Hills is located about 220 km northwest of Edmonton.
Trending Now
Comments