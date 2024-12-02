Menu

Canada

‘Significant failures’ in addressing Indigenous youth mental health in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 12:25 pm
2 min read
New Brunswick's child, youth and seniors' advocate Kelly Lamrock attends a news conference in Fredericton on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's child, youth and seniors' advocate Kelly Lamrock attends a news conference in Fredericton on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s independent advocate for children, youth and seniors released a report Monday saying the province has failed to collaborate with First Nations governments to address youth mental health.

The report from Kelly Lamrock is in response to recommendations from “No Child Left Behind,” a 2021 report from the First Nations Advisory Council that included 13 calls to action aimed at addressing mental health challenges of Indigenous children and youth.

Lamrock’s followup report identifies several “significant failures” in collaboration and accountability, including a lack of recognition within the provincial government for a distinct approach for reducing rates of youth suicide and mental health emergencies in First Nations communities.

As well, the report cites delays in the formation of committees and implementation of training recommendations. And it says the province has not been transparent in showing how it is using federal funds for First Nations mental health. There is also “minimal integration” of First Nations in mental health decision-making processes, which undermine First Nations’ knowledge of their communities, the report says.

“One of the most striking observations is the lack of urgency,” Lamrock said in a statement.

“If the rates of suicide and mental health challenges we see in First Nations communities were mirrored in any other region or population, there would be an immediate outcry. Instead, there has been silence. This silence must end.”

Lamrock’s report calls on the government to allocate funds in the 2025-26 budget for First Nations mental health; set performance indicators for mental health initiatives for First Nations youth; negotiate with First Nations to create a process for managing mental health funds; and expand pilot projects with measurable outcomes and timelines.

Roxanne Sappier, chair of the First Nations Advisory Council, issued a statement saying First Nations communities need “culturally rooted, accessible mental health supports created in partnership with us, not for us.”

“The lack of meaningful action and accountability is a breach of trust and a disservice to our children. This report reinforces what we have been saying all along: urgent, collaborative action is not optional, it is essential.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

