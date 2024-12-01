Menu

Crime

‘Completely shocked’ Edmonton resident has tires stolen off vehicle

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted December 1, 2024 7:24 pm
‘Completely shocked’: Edmonton driver says tires stolen off vehicle
It was an unfortunate discovery for one Edmonton driver who woke up to find her tires had been stolen, right off her parked vehicle. Video obtained by Global News appears to show a person using a truck to pull the tires off. Erik Bay has more.
Security camera video from Wednesday morning shows a person using a pickup truck to pull the tires off Shannon Mellott’s vehicle.

In the video, a person can be seen loading tires into the box of their truck. Then, they reverse and pull another tire free.

The truck drives off, leaving the vehicle without a single wheel.

Shannon Mellott’s vehicle sits where she parked it, missing all four tires. View image in full screen
Shannon Mellott’s vehicle sits where she parked it, missing all four tires. Courtesy: Shannon Mellott

“Honestly, I was completely shocked by what I saw,” Mellott said. “My back end was halfway into the street and I thought someone had hit my car at first. Then I got closer and realized my car’s on the ground.”

“It had no tires, no rims and it was just sitting on its rotors.”

Mellott says she reported the theft to police and contacted her insurance company.

EPS was not able to comment on the incident on Sunday.

Mellott says she’s still waiting to find out the full extent of the damage and what it will cost to repair.

“It’s going to cost me out of pocket for sure, it’s not all covered by insurance,” Mellott said.

