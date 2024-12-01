‘Completely shocked’ Edmonton resident has tires stolen off vehicle

Security camera video from Wednesday morning shows a person using a pickup truck to pull the tires off Shannon Mellott’s vehicle.
In the video, a person can be seen loading tires into the box of their truck. Then, they reverse and pull another tire free.
The truck drives off, leaving the vehicle without a single wheel.
“Honestly, I was completely shocked by what I saw,” Mellott said. “My back end was halfway into the street and I thought someone had hit my car at first. Then I got closer and realized my car’s on the ground.”
“It had no tires, no rims and it was just sitting on its rotors.”
Mellott says she reported the theft to police and contacted her insurance company.
EPS was not able to comment on the incident on Sunday.
Mellott says she’s still waiting to find out the full extent of the damage and what it will cost to repair.
“It’s going to cost me out of pocket for sure, it’s not all covered by insurance,” Mellott said.
