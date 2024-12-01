‘Completely shocked’ Edmonton resident has tires stolen off vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Security camera video from Wednesday morning shows a person using a pickup truck to pull the tires off Shannon Mellott’s vehicle.

In the video, a person can be seen loading tires into the box of their truck. Then, they reverse and pull another tire free.

The truck drives off, leaving the vehicle without a single wheel.

View image in full screen Shannon Mellott’s vehicle sits where she parked it, missing all four tires. Courtesy: Shannon Mellott

“Honestly, I was completely shocked by what I saw,” Mellott said. “My back end was halfway into the street and I thought someone had hit my car at first. Then I got closer and realized my car’s on the ground.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It had no tires, no rims and it was just sitting on its rotors.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It had no tires, no rims and it was just sitting on its rotors."

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mellott says she reported the theft to police and contacted her insurance company.

EPS was not able to comment on the incident on Sunday.

Mellott says she’s still waiting to find out the full extent of the damage and what it will cost to repair.

“It’s going to cost me out of pocket for sure, it’s not all covered by insurance,” Mellott said.