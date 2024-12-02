Menu

Lifestyle

Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood shines bright for holiday season

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 8:34 am
1 min read
Holiday spirit was shining brightly at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Edmonton for the seventh annual Winter Whyte Light Up. View image in full screen
Holiday spirit was shining brightly at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Edmonton for the seventh annual Winter Whyte Light Up. Global News
Holiday spirit was shining brightly at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Edmonton for the seventh annual Winter Whyte Light Up.

The Saturday night kickoff party for the holiday season has grown so much that the Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) has expanded the festivities with hybrid indoor and outdoor activities.

New this year was the Winter Whyte Variety Show at the Westbury Theatre featuring music, improv and drag performances.

Cherie Klassen, the executive director for the OSBA, said the annual event is becoming a staple of the community.

The holiday festivities on Whyte Avenue will continue throughout December with shop local events. Find out more at oldstrathcona.ca.

Click to play video: 'North Edmonton home lights up neighbourhood during the holidays'
North Edmonton home lights up neighbourhood during the holidays
