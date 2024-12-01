Menu

Canada

Canadian Western Agribition 2024 wraps up

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 1, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Western Agribition 2024 wraps up'
Canadian Western Agribition 2024 wraps up
Show runners say Agritbition 2024 is on track to have the highest on record attendance.
Regina’s Brandt Centre has been the epicentre of all things agriculture for the last six days thanks to Canadian Western Agribition.

Be it performance shows or buying or selling, cows, sheep, goats, horses and all manner of animals have been front and centre at the arena.

The time to say good bye to the animals has arrived — but show runners say, not without cause for celebration.

Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more in the video above.

