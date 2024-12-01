Understanding Saskatchewan’s prehistoric legacy

Send this page to someone via email

75 million years ago Saskatchewan looked quite different and not just because dinosaurs were walking around.

With a western interior seaway splitting North America in half from the Artic Circle to the Gulf of Mexico, the province was beachfront property in that time.

Get breaking National news

Researchers say Saskatchewan is the ideal place to search for dinosaur fossils and say evidence of the mass extinction event 65 million years ago is preserved better in Saskatchewan than almost anywhere in North America.

