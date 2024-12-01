Menu

Science

Understanding Saskatchewan’s prehistoric legacy

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 1, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan’s prehistoric legacy taking shape
Saskatchewan is well-known for its younger fossils. Global's Nicole Healey looks into what makes Saskatchewan the place to search for dinosaur bones.
75 million years ago Saskatchewan looked quite different and not just because dinosaurs were walking around.

With a western interior seaway splitting North America in half from the Artic Circle to the Gulf of Mexico, the province was beachfront property in that time.

Researchers say Saskatchewan is the ideal place to search for dinosaur fossils and say evidence of the mass extinction event 65 million years ago is preserved better in Saskatchewan than almost anywhere in North America.

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.

