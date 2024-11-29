Hello Kitty plush toys recalled by Health Canada due to choking hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of Hello Kitty may be disappointed to learn Health Canada has issued a recall for several plush toys of the popular titular character due to a choking hazard.

According to the recall, issued Friday, Canadians who bought certain Sanrio Hello Kitty plush toys with plastic noses sold at Treehouse Toys are asked to stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Health Canada says its sampling and evaluation process has determined the toys don’t meet the Toys Regulations under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, as the hard plastic nose on the plush toys can detach, which presents a choking hazard for young children.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The recall impacts approximately 2,000 to 3,000 products that were sold in Canada between 2018 and November 2024, however the agency says as of Nov. 18 of this year, no reports of incidents or injuries have been reported in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 10 types of the toys, manufactured in the Republic of Korea, are affected including the 10-inch Sanrio Fruit Hello Kitty, the special 10-inch Red Riding Hood version and the 13-inch special bear/rabbit costume toy.

Consumers can contact Treehouse Toys by phone at 587-990-8338 or by email for further questions.